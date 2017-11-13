Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heroin addict who had all of his front teeth knocked out shortly after being caught stealing jars of coffee has been sentenced.

Jay Gair earlier this month admitted to the theft at the Lidl branch of Heckmondwike on October 14.

He was spotted hiding five jars of Nescafe coffee worth £20 inside his clothing before leaving the store.

A member of the public alerted the store manager who found Gair - who then simply sat down on a wall outside the shop instead of running away.

He was returned to the supermarket and the coffee was recovered in a saleable condition.

The 35-year-old tested positive for the use of opiates upon his arrest, prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates.

Gair, of Upper Barker Street in Liversedge, claimed that the theft was spontaneous and that he would have sold the coffee to pay for “some food, tobacco, Rizla and stuff like that.”

The court heard that a short time after the offence he was the victim of a nasty assault where all of his front teeth were knocked out.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that Gair also had issues with his accommodation as well as poor mental and physical health, due to his years of taking intravenous Class A drugs.

He told magistrates: “He’s been in and out of hospital, locked up and homeless.

“It’s hardly surprising that he reverts to type and commits this low level theft.”

Magistrates sentenced Gair to a curfew for 16 weeks between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

He will also have to pay £85 victim surcharge.