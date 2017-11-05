The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened his ex-lover with a sword and then plunged off a roof after she called the police.

Armed police were called to Malham Drive, Batley , yesterday evening after a woman reported her former partner was outside her house with a weapon.

The man fled to the roof of a mill on Healey Lane where he began shouting a woman’s name.

After being on the roof for several minutes, the man fell about 20ft to the ground.

With rumours that shots were fired circulating on social media, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the man was not shot with a Taser or a gun.

The incident left a major route through Batley sealed off overnight and for most of Sunday morning as detectives investigated the man’s fall.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.31pm yesterday police were called to Malham Drive, Batley, after a woman reported her ex-partner was outside her address armed with a sword.

“Firearms officers were dispatched to the scene but on arrival of the first unit, the man fell from the roof of nearby business premises in Healey Lane and received serious injuries.

“Officers gave medical aid to the man and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“His injuries are not considered life threatening.

“Detectives from Kirklees CID are investigating the incident.”

On Sunday morning police were spotted on a cherry picker, apparently searching on the roof of the mill buildings on Healey Lane where the incident occurred.