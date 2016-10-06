Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Man and woman charged with petrol station robbery in Birchencliffe

A third suspect is still sought over the robbery at the Co-op in Halifax Road

Robbery at Co-op Petrol Station kiosk, Halifax Road, Birchencliffe

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a robbery on a main Huddersfield road.

The crime happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at The Co-op Petrol Station on Halifax Road in Birchencliffe when a male worker behind the counter was struck with a metal bar.

A police investigation is ongoing to find a third suspect.

The victim was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Huddersfield CID said: “A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested on unrelated offences on Tuesday.

“They have since been questioned and have now been charged.

“A third suspect is still outstanding and police investigation is ongoing.”

See video from the scene

Video Unavailable
Click to play Tap to play

The robbery happened at a temporary ‘pop up kiosk’ which is on the forecourt of the petrol station.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Recently Published

More people than ever are running off without paying - especially from petrol stations

It's a challenging area of crime for the police

Previous Articles

Shop assistant struck with metal bar during raid at Co-op petrol station in Birchencliffe

Staff threatened by robbers who escaped with cash and cigarettes

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Halifax
Birchencliffe
Organisations
The Co-operative

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Bradley Park Golf Course
  1. Kirklees Council
    Decision day looming for Kirklees' housing plans for Bradley Park Golf Course - here are the key facts
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Cyclist died at scene of Batley road tragedy
  3. Huddersfield
    Ladies Only Travel which employs only female bus drivers goes into liquidation
  4. Cedar Court Hotel
    Who’s planning what in your area? Find out here
  5. Kirklees Council
    Trailer banned from tip because it has too many wheels

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent