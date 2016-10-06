Man and woman charged with petrol station robbery in Birchencliffe

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a robbery on a main Huddersfield road.

The crime happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at The Co-op Petrol Station on Halifax Road in Birchencliffe when a male worker behind the counter was struck with a metal bar.

A police investigation is ongoing to find a third suspect.

The victim was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Huddersfield CID said: “A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested on unrelated offences on Tuesday.

“They have since been questioned and have now been charged.

“A third suspect is still outstanding and police investigation is ongoing.”

See video from the scene

The robbery happened at a temporary ‘pop up kiosk’ which is on the forecourt of the petrol station.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.