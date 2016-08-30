A man and a woman from Berry Brow have been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found on moors near Holme.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, were due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Craig Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, was found on moorlands near the Woodhead Tunnels on the A628 in Derbyshire last week.

A post mortem examination showed he died as a result of head injuries.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and two people were arrested in the Sheffield area.

Bashir and Mason were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing.

Craig, 34, from Wath-Upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, was discovered dead at 11am on Monday, August 22.

His family are being supported by officers.

Police made an appeal for information for anyone who had seen Craig or a vehicle on the slip road off the A628 or the car park near Woodhead Tunnels around the time his body was found to contact them.

The area is popular with walkers and ramblers.