A man and woman were robbed while sat in a car in Calderdale.

The 18-year-old female and 22-year-old man were parked in the silver Peugeot 207 behind Cafe Passion on Coleridge Street in Halifax last night at 8.30pm.

The victims were approached by two stocky men in their 30s to 40s who threatened them before stealing personal possessions and making off down St Johns Lane.

The suspects were described as between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall. One of the men is bald.

Det Sgt Ross Wadsworth from Calderdale CID said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the town centre on Monday evening and may have seen anyone matching the suspects’ description, or who may have witnessed the incident itself to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Calderdale CID via 101.