Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre

Armed police wrestled a young man to the ground in dramatic scenes outside St Peter's Church today.

Crowds gathered as the police helicopter hovered overhead as armed response units chased the man through the town centre into the gardens.

An eyewitness said: "The helicopter was hovering above and then two police cars stopped outside the Wetherspoons, Cherry Tree, and it looked like they had pulled a black car over and that was the last I saw."

Another eyewitness said: "I saw the helicopter make three passes over the town centre. It was stationed over The George Hotel for at least 20 minutes on and off. I was worrying that it was going to run out of fuel!"

When the wanted man was finally taken to ground around 6pm police carried out a search of his bags and he was taken away in an ambulance with a head wound.