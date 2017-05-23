Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town fan has described her terror at being caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Jodie Calvert narrowly avoided the bomb blast at Manchester Arena but was caught up in the carnage that followed.

She said: “I was in the Arena last night and I feel very lucky to be here today.

“Although very close to the bomb, I was fortunate enough to not see any casualties first hand. I was just caught up in the panic of escaping which was terrifying enough.

“I was sat in block 205 which was very close to the blast.”

Jodie said she ducked out before the end of the last song and was in the toilets when the explosion went off, about one block of seats away.

She said: “I just legged it out the door. Had I not left early the place where the bomb was is exactly where I’d have been. It’s hard to comprehend.”

Jodie said it has made her feel anxious about heading to Wembley to watch Town play in the Championship play-off final on Monday but won’t let it stop her and shouldn’t others.

She added: I’ve spent the last week so excited about going to watch my beloved HTFC at Wembley and have to admit this has taken the shine off it, especially because we’re taking our young children. It’s worrying for sure. But we’re determined to not let this terrible attack ruin the occasion and I urge all Town fans to do the same. Let’s not allow this to beat us, and support the lads like never before in solidarity.

“My thoughts are with those families who have lost loved ones in this awful atrocity. I can’t begin to imagine what they’re going through.”

Earlier today the Football Association said it had increased security at Wembley for the play-off final in response to the tragic events in Manchester.

And the English Football League have reassured fans of the security measures taken at Wembley ahead of the biggest match in Huddersfield Town’s recent history.

An FA statement read: “Fan safety is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place at Wembley Stadium.

“In collaboration with the Metropolitan Police and the local authorities there will be an enhanced security operation for all upcoming events.

“All supporters are encouraged to arrive for events at Wembley Stadium as early as possible for security checks and to avoid any delays in entering the stadium.

And the EFL statement reads: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone associated with the EFL and its 72 clubs are with all those affected by last night’s terrible events in Manchester.

“The EFL is fully aware of the security issues that football and other sporting events currently face and whilst there have been no specific threats in this country, our Security Advisor will be liaising with Wembley Stadium, the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO) and the Metropolitan Police to ensure the arrangements in place provide a safe and secure environment for all supporters attending this weekend’s Play-Off Final matches.

“The safety of fans remains our highest priority. The EFL takes security issues extremely seriously and we would urge all supporters planning to be at Wembley Stadium to be vigilant of their surroundings at all times, stay alert and not be alarmed.”