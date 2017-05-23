Last night’s terrorist attack at Manchester Arena was the worst terrorist attack on British soil since 7/7 – here is what we know so far.

- 22 people have been killed and 59 have been injured in the blast.

- There are many children and young people among the dead.

- The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device. He died at the arena.

- A 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the investigation into the attack, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

- Security services believe they know his identity and are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network.

Scene after an explosion at the Manchester Arena
- The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by the American star Ariana Grande.

- Manchester Arena said the explosion happened outside the venue, as people began streaming from the doors.

- A vigil will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, in Albert Square, Manchester.

- Speaking after chairing a Cobra meeting on Tuesday Morning Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack was “among the worst terrorism we have experienced in the United Kingdom”.

Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media in Downing Street, London, after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester. Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

- It is the worst terrorist attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

- Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the venue at around 10.33pm and approach roads were closed.

- They said the blast was “being treated as a terrorist incident”.

- More than 400 officers were deployed on the operation throughout Monday night.

- Manchester Victoria station was evacuated and trains cancelled.

Police forensic investigators walk along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena

- The victims are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

- President Donald Trump expressed his “deepest condolences” to the victims and branded the attackers “evil losers”.

- Extra police officers have been put on duty in London in the wake of the attack, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced.

- Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester metro mayor, called the atrocity “an evil act”.
Scenes outside the Manchester Arena, after a terrorist incident during the Ariana Grande concert. Police and Emergency Services confirm there have been fatalities and several injured at the Arena.

- All national General Election campaigning was suspended after the explosion.

- A controlled explosion was carried out by police at the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena shortly after 1.30am.

- Police said the suspicious item at the centre of the controlled explosion was just abandoned clothing.

