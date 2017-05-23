The video will start in 8 Cancel

Last night’s terrorist attack at Manchester Arena was the worst terrorist attack on British soil since 7/7 – here is what we know so far.

- 22 people have been killed and 59 have been injured in the blast.

- There are many children and young people among the dead.

- The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device. He died at the arena.

- A 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the investigation into the attack, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

- Security services believe they know his identity and are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network.

- The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by the American star Ariana Grande.

- Manchester Arena said the explosion happened outside the venue, as people began streaming from the doors.

- A vigil will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, in Albert Square, Manchester.

- Speaking after chairing a Cobra meeting on Tuesday Morning Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack was “among the worst terrorism we have experienced in the United Kingdom”.

- It is the worst terrorist attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

- Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the venue at around 10.33pm and approach roads were closed.

- They said the blast was “being treated as a terrorist incident”.

- More than 400 officers were deployed on the operation throughout Monday night.

- Manchester Victoria station was evacuated and trains cancelled.

- The victims are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

- President Donald Trump expressed his “deepest condolences” to the victims and branded the attackers “evil losers”.

- Extra police officers have been put on duty in London in the wake of the attack, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced.

- Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester metro mayor, called the atrocity “an evil act”.

- All national General Election campaigning was suspended after the explosion.

- A controlled explosion was carried out by police at the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena shortly after 1.30am.

- Police said the suspicious item at the centre of the controlled explosion was just abandoned clothing.