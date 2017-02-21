Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has told how he feels “lucky to be alive” after he was seriously injured in a horror crash which also injured his friend and her two children.

Jonathan Evans, 21, was driving his Vauxhall Corsa on Manchester Road, Cowlersley, with his best friend Claire Taylor and her two boys Mason, 10, and eight-year-old Elliott, when it was struck by a Mitsubishi Outlander on Sunday night.

It is believed the force of the crash sent the Corsa into a full 360 degree spin before it ploughed into a garden wall.

Firefighters cut the roof off the Corsa to free all four from the wreckage. They were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Jonathan, who is well-known for his work with the Hands of HRI hospital campaign, said: “I honestly feel lucky to be alive.

“I don’t remember anything before the crash. I just remember waking up and not being able to get out. I’ve been told the person whose wall the car crashed into came out to help.

“I’ve had an operation yesterday and I haven’t walked since the crash but they have told me it’s only temporary.

“I also can’t lift my right arm.”

Jonathan said he has since seen pictures of the crash on the Examiner website and was horrified.

He added: “When I saw the pictures I just thought: ‘None of us should be here.’

“It could have been so much worse. The main thing is we are all alive.”

Due to being treated on separate wards at the LGI Jonathan has not seen Claire who is thought to have spinal injuries.

Since news of their ordeal has emerged on social media Jonathan said he has been inundated with good wishes.

“I’ve had so many messages of support, it’s overwhelming,” he said. “Even from people I’ve never met.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took the time to pass on their support and goodwill.”

Firefighters from Huddersfield and Cleckheaton, along with police and four ambulances, attended the scene at 7.30pm on Sunday night.

The SUV driver is thought to have escaped injury. The road was closed for about four hours.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the crash and are asking any witnesses to contact them on 101.