Police are hunting a suspected car thief who abandoned a Land Rover Defender following a police pursuit through Holmfirth.

The drama, which left several cars damaged, began just before 4.15pm on Thursday in Woodhead Road, near to Thongsbridge Tennis Club, when the Land Rover failed to stop for police.

During a pursuit lasting around four minutes, several vehicles were damaged.

The Land Rover was abandoned on South Lane, Holmfirth, and the suspect ran off towards nearby Dunford Road, police said.

Witnesses said the Land Rover had driven up Huddersfield Road and then turned left onto Victoria Street, where it was travelling at speed.

Catherine Styring, a valuer at William H Brown, was leaving the office when the Land Rover sped past at 4.20pm.

“I heard screeching as it came around the corner from Huddersfield Road. I just could not believe how fast it was going. It must have been 50mph.”

She described seeing the Land Rover “on two wheels” as it took a bend in the town centre.

“The next minute I heard a siren and a police car went past. It was about a minute behind.”

Following the incident, roads in and out of the town became “gridlocked”, she added.

Lucy Ellis, of Bloc Cafe on Huddersfield Road, said: “I saw the Land Rover come down from Greenfield Road straight past our cafe.

“It came flying through stopped traffic on either side followed by a police car, damaging a red car right outside us, and I believe it also damaged a white van parked outside Mezze as the driver was being questioned by police after.”

West Yorkshire Police issued a description of the wanted man.

He is white, of large build, is in his mid 20s and has short dark hair. He was wearing a green T-shirt and dark trousers.

The grey Land Rover has been recovered.

Police inquiries are continuing.