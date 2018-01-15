Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was attacked in local woodland.

The 63-year-old victim was walking in Storthes Hall woods between Farnley Tyas and Kirkburton when she was assaulted last week.

Her attacker had approached her making comments about her dogs before assaulting her, leaving her with head injuries for which she needed treatment in hospital.

The victim was discharged from hospital and luckily her injuries were not serious.

Officers are saying the attack, which happened just off Farnley Road at around 1.30pm on Wednesday last week, “unprovoked” and an “isolated incident”.

Police have released a description of the man wanted in connection with the attack.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10in, of slim build with short, light brown hair. He was wearing a cream-coloured jumper and carrying a dark rucksack at the time.

His age has been given as 42, although police say they do not know the identity of the suspect and that this is an approximate age.

The attack has prompted a warning from dog walkers who use the area.

In the warning - circulated on Facebook - they say the man attacked the dog and then hit the woman with a brick.

It goes on: “Please share this and if anyone is part of the Holmfirth Community Group - which I am not-, please share. It has been advised you do not walk around Storthes Hall alone until further notice. Any further incidents or concerns need reporting to the police.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 13180015451.