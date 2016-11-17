Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “manipulative” paedophile who abused a teenage boy in a park has been told by top judges he deserved to be branded a danger to society.

Andrew Charles Lynes described himself as a “committed paedophile” and downloaded sickening images of children, as well as sharing his depraved fantasies with other sex offenders.

He and Michael Fiek – who killed himself on the day he was due to be sentenced – sexually abused a 15-year-old boy in Thornes Park, Wakefield, and filmed the incident after paying him £80.

The former driving instructor also discussed plans to abuse children with James Bould, another paedophile who had preyed on a teenage boy.

Lynes, 52, of Deighton Road, Deighton, admitted 11 sex offences, including sexual activity with a child, paying a child for sex, downloading and distributing indecent images and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He was handed an extended sentence for public protection, made up of a seven-and-a-half-year jail term and five years extra on licence, at Leeds Crown Court in January.

Lynes challenged his sentence at the Court of Appeal, in London, with his lawyers insisting the crown court judge was wrong to find he is “dangerous.”

But his complaints were thrown out by three senior judges who said there was evidence to support the conclusion he poses a risk to the public.

The court heard Bould shared an image of a 14-year-old boy he had abused with Lynes and the pair then discussed having sex with the teenager.

They also talked online about abusing young boys and girls.

Lynes and Fiek chatted online before meeting in Thornes Park, in 2014, where they both abused a 15-year-old boy and filmed the incident.

In his online discussions Lynes said he was “obsessed” by young children and he also amassed a collection of indecent images between July 2010 and 2014. Bould, 35, from Dewsbury, was handed a 14-year extended sentence, made up of eight years and eight months in jail and an extra licence period of five years and four months, after admitting eight sex offences.

He was on prison licence at the time of his offending, after being jailed in 2008 for abusing a child under 16.

Fiek, of Hoffman Square, Shoreditch, east London, admitted 14 offences, but the 40-year-old threw himself from a bridge in London just hours before he was due to be sentenced.

Lynes’ lawyers argued the crown court judge was wrong to conclude he was a danger to the public, as probation workers had recommended a fixed-term sentence and extra measures.

They also said he had made efforts to get treatment and gave up his job as a driving instructor to prevent him coming into contact with young people.

But, dismissing his appeal, Judge Alistair McCreath said the judge was entitled to find he posed a risk to others.

Sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Mr Justice Singh, he added: “The findings of the sentencing judge were clear and coherent.

“The decision to find he was a dangerous offender was one which was open to him on the material available, notwithstanding the different view of the probation report author.”

The appeal was dismissed.