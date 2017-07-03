Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘manipulative’ woman groomed a teenage boy by showering him with gifts of iPhones, designer clothes and rides in her sports car before sexually abusing him.

Emma Burton, 35, splashed her cash on the boy and picked him up in her brand new blue BMW M4 before whizzing him off to hotels to abuse him.

In March Burton was interviewed and bailed after police became aware of her actions.

But the victim did not want to pursue a complaint after believing they were long-term partners.

Burton then took the boy to stay in a hotel in Birmingham pretending he was her ‘nephew’.

She also took him to Manchester to buy him designer clothes and toiletries despite having to go to Bradford police station as part of her bail conditions.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers then became aware that Burton was travelling through Lancashire and was stopped in Preston.

She lied to officers about the identity of the boy in her car, claiming it was not her nephew, but her son. Officers discovered the true identity of the boy was the teenager she had been grooming.

Burton, of Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw, Bradford, has now been jailed at Manchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a child, grooming and trafficking for the purposes of child sexual exploitation at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Joanne Andrews of GMP’s Manchester and Salford Protect Team, said: “Despite the barriers officers faced due to Burton’s manipulative and exploitative actions, the speed of the investigation and efficiency of those investigating has ensured Burton is safely away from children and has had her freedom taken away.

“She used her financial position to emotionally and sexually abuse a teenager, convincing him they were in a loving, mature relationship.

“Burton and others who sexually exploit children are not concerned about that person’s emotional or physical wellbeing; they gain their trust to feed their own depraved lifestyles and desires.

“Child sexual exploitation can take many forms in many settings and our fight to end it does not stop here. It will always remain a priority for GMP and our partners to safeguard those who are most vulnerable.

“If you or someone you know is being sexually exploited, you need to report it now so we can put a stop to people like Burton.

“Know the signs. You have a right to say “no”, whatever the circumstances and although it may seem harmless, you may be being forced into doing something in return for gifts or being treated well.”

To report child sexual exploitation, visit itsnotokay.co.uk, call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 999.