The scene of the incident in Beaumont Park

A man's body has been discovered in Beaumont Park today.

Police , fire crews and paramedics were scrambled to the grim scene at Huddersfield's oldest public park at 11.37am.

Their work was centred around the park’s steep cliffs as firefighters used specialist rope equipment to retrieve the victim.

(Photo: Robert Sutcliffe)

The man has not yet been named but his family were today being informed of his death, which is not believed to be suspicious.

There was a large police presence around the park today as specialist technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton Fire Station assisted in the man’s recovery.

A fire station spokesman said two crews from Cleckheaton helped at the scene for an hour and a half.

(Photo: Robert Sutcliffe)

He said firefighters assisted police with their rope rescue equipment.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman also confirmed that paramedics assisted at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Beaumont Park around 11.37am today where the body of a man had been found.

“Early-stage enquiries are ongoing; however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”