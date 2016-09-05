Login Register
Man's body found on Albion Street after suspected fall from building

  • Updated
  • By

The street was closed on Monday morning as officers carried out investigations

Man's body found in Albion Street Huddersfield
A man's body was discovered on a street in Huddersfield town centre after police suspect he “fell from a nearby building”.

The discovery was made shortly before 5am on Monday on Albion Street, behind Huddersfield Police Station.

A white police tent was erected with the street cordoned off.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout Monday morning, with police unlikely to re-open it before lunchtime.

Detectives claimed the man was thought to have fallen from a building, believed to have been Buxton House

The tent was put up at the foot of a high-rise residential building, next to a home furnishings store and sandwich shop.

Simon Morley
Police incident on Albion Street, Huddersfield.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4:52am today (5 September), police were called to Albion Street in Huddersfield, where the body of man was found outside.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Det Insp Paul Savage of Kirklees CID, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, but we believe the man has fallen from the building nearby.

Simon Morley
Police incident on Albion Street, Huddersfield.

“We are currently trying to confirm his identity and establish the full circumstances.

“There is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Man's body found in Albion Street - latest updates

Follow our live updates through the day to get the latest breaking news, travel and traffic updates plus much more

