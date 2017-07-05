Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services have recovered the body of a man from a canal in Dewsbury.

The body was recovered from the Calder and Hebble Navigation, off Forge Lane, Thornhill Lees, at around 3pm on Wednesday, after it was spotted by a member of the public.

It is not yet known how the man entered the water and police inquiries are ongoing.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called around 2.55pm today following a report of a body in the canal near to a bridge at Forge Lane.

“The body of a man has been recovered from the water and a scene is place whilst officer conduct their early stage enquiries.”

The man’s body was discovered near to where three other bodies were recovered from the canal and the nearby River Calder, at Dewsbury and Mirfield.

Another body was discovered earlier in the Huddersfield Broad Canal, at Hillhouse.

On March 17, the body of Hamza Amer, 19, from Springfield Avenue, in Batley, was recovered from Huddersfield Broad Canal at Vine Street.

On March 25, George Bass, 77, from Harrogate, was rescued from the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal, but he later died in hospital.

On March 30, the body of Daniel France, 38, from Ravensthorpe, was found in the River Calder near Sands Lane and Mill Street East, Dewsbury.

In August, the body of Linda Sheard, 36, from Mirfield, was found in the Calder and Hebble Navigation off Station Road, Mirfield.