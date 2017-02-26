Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a house in Quarmby.

A number of police vehicles descended on the property on Quarmby Road this morning.

An ambulance and crime scene investigators were also at the scene.

The property remains sealed off and several officers were reported outside the property today.

(Photo: Robert Sutcliffe, Huddersfield Examiner)

The house is near the junction of Quarmby Road and Douglas Avenue.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man was found deceased and that investigations are ongoing.

We'll provide more updates as soon as we have them.