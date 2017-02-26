Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a house in Quarmby.
A number of police vehicles descended on the property on Quarmby Road this morning.
An ambulance and crime scene investigators were also at the scene.
The property remains sealed off and several officers were reported outside the property today.
The house is near the junction of Quarmby Road and Douglas Avenue.
A police spokesman confirmed that a man was found deceased and that investigations are ongoing.
We'll provide more updates as soon as we have them.