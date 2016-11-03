The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters have stressed the importance of smoke alarms after a man escaped a blaze at his Oakes home last night.

The man woke up at 2.30am to find his home on fire.

Firefighters were called to the terraced house in New Hey Road to find the man already outside.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment.

The man had two cats and one fled the house but the other had to be rescued by firefighters.

Watch commander Andy Wooler, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said there were no smoke alarms fitted in the house and the man was “very lucky.

He added: “We can’t stress enough how crucial it is to have a smoke alarm fitted.

“It can be the difference between life or death. In some circumstances, smoke can lead to a person falling deeper asleep, which could have had fatal consequences here. He was extremely lucky.”

Fire investigators believe the cause of the blaze was an overloaded or faulty plug socket in the kitchen.

The ground floor of the house was thought to be badly damaged with smoke damage to the upstairs.

Smoke had also seeped into neighbouring houses.