A man’s hand was cut and other victims were punched and spat on in two knifepoint robberies in Fartown, on Saturday.

In the first attack, three teenagers were threatened with a knife before being punched and spat on by a gang.

The robbery took place on Abbey Road, Fartown, at around 1.30pm.

The teenagers were approached in the street by three teenage suspects, one of whom drew a knife.

The victims were then assaulted before the suspects escaped with a small amount of cash.

In a second robbery at around 10pm, one victim suffered cuts to his hand in an attempt to disarm a suspect who had threatened him with a knife.

The two supects escaped empty-handed after attempting to steal DVDs from two men and a woman.

The incident took place on a cycle path near to Leeds Road Playing Fields, at around 10pm on Saturday.

A suspect has since been arrested.

It is not known whether the incidents were linked.

Det Insp Steph Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are not prepared to tolerate this kind of behaviour and it will be robustly investigated with every line of enquiry followed up.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID via 101.

