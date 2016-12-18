Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man launched a random attack on a little boy and a couple out trick-or-treating with their young daughter.

Kirklees Magistrates heard how the bizarre incident in Lockwood happened after Jonny Karrasch downed his pub raffle prize of eight pints of lager.

His behaviour caused one terrified mother and daughter to flee and a pregnant woman and her partner to detain him after he went to a home and assaulted a three-year-old boy standing on the doorstep.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that on the evening of October 22 Shahbia Shahid and her mother were returning home in their car.

They stopped in Milner Street and as they got out of the vehicle Karrasch approached them

He shouted at the women: “Who do you think you are?

“It will take me two minutes to know who you are and where you live.”

Taking this as a threat, the frightened women ran away with Miss Shahid seeking shelter in a relative's home nearby.

Karrasch, of New Street in Meltham, continued to shout and swear and grabbed hold of her wrist as she tried to get inside.

Mrs Jones said: “At one point there was a three-year-old little boy stood in the hallway and he grabbed hold of the boy by his shirt and tried to pull him out of the house.”

As the two women at the house tried to push door shut, the 24-year-old let go of the child and got his own leg trapped in the door.

They opened the door to release his leg and managed to close the door on him, resulting in Karrash punching and kicking at the door and causing £300 of damage.

Police were called and after a few minutes he stopped and ran down the street towards a pregnant woman who was with her partner and eight-year-old girl.

Mrs Jones said: “Karrasch tried to hit the male and because of his demeanour they detained him on the floor until police arrived.

“The (female) witness said that they were walking along the street with their little girl going trick or treating and saw the male with his t-shirt ripped and he was shouting.

“He kept calling her ‘Chelsea’ and said: ‘You say you are with me or if not I’ll get locked up’.

“He peered towards the little girl and said: ‘Come here, beautiful’ and she was scared and started crying.”

As the couple detained Karrasch he used racist language, magistrates were told.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, criminal damage, racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and possession of cannabis.

Victoria Sims, mitigating, described her client’s offences as “totally out of character.”

She explained: “He’d been in the pub, won the raffle and consumed his prize of eight pints of lager.

“Mr Karrasch doesn’t usually drink that much and that’s due to a cocktail of medication he takes.

“He simply doesn’t remember the offences but that doesn’t excuse his behaviour and he hasn’t touched alcohol since.”

Magistrates sentenced Karrasch to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

He must complete a community order with 10 days of rehabilitative activities and curfew for six weeks.

Karrasch also has to pay £50 compensation to each of his victims and £300 to help fix the damaged door.