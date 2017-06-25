Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you ask most brides how they may spent the morning of their wedding day they may say having a relaxing bath or getting their hair done.

But for bride Helen Fay of Cowlersley she decided to put her trainers on – and completed her look with a tutu and veil!

The keen marathon runner wanted to celebrate her big day in a fun way with her many friends at Stainland Running Club based at Heath Rugby Union Club in Greetland where her and fiance Paul Armitage have been members for many years.

So faced with too many potential guests to invite they chose instead to host a three and a half mile run on the morning of their wedding day. Paul donned his top hat for the run.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Helen said: “We’ve had such good times with our friends at the running club which has over 300 members we couldn’t possibly invite them all.

“We thought about doing Parkrun on our wedding day but there wasn’t one in Huddersfield on Saturday so we decided to do our own route and invited club members to run along the canal with us.

“Paul and I stared off hand-in-hand but then we gradually set our own pace and managed to talk to friends as we went along which was lovely.”

And the happy couple were not in danger of not getting to Lindley Methodist church on time as the ceremony was at a leisurely 4.30pm.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

They then headed to Crosland Heath Golf Club for their reception.

And after a week at home they are going to Wales and no doubt their trainers will be the first item in their suitcase.