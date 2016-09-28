Marc Mannion jailed for 10th assault on his partner

A MAN has been jailed after assaulting his partner for the tenth time ... and the police have been called out to 160 incidents involving him.

Victoria Robinson was left in pain after Marc Mannion dug his fingertips into her ribs before waving a knife about.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that since the couple met in 2006 police had been called out to 160 incidents involving them.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Mannion that his only option was to jail him.

But he did not make a restraining order after hearing that the couple planned to get back together.

The Huddersfield court heard that the latest attack happened at the couple’s home in Commercial Street, Batley, on July 28.

Richard Blackburn, prosecuting, said: “At 6pm an argument started when the defendant accused her of being unfaithful.

“This was denied by her but he wouldn’t accept this and became aggressive and abusive towards her.”

The court heard that this went on for some hours until 10pm when Ms Robinson was in the kitchen.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Mr Blackburn said: “The defendant punched her with his fist on her shoulder while she was rolling a cigarette.

“He then hugged her and moments later dug his fingertips into her ribs, causing her considerable pain.

“He picked up a knife and waved that about.”

Mannion, 44, then went to a nearby garage to buy some tobacco and while he was there Ms Robinson locked herself in the toilet and called police.

Earlier this year Mannion breached a Domestic Violence Protection Order banning him from going near her.

His solicitor acknowledged that the latest incident was unpleasant but his client had a problem with alcohol which he is now seeking to address.

Judge Fanning said: “This is the 10th assault on the same complainant and police have been involved on 160 occasions.

“I have to accept that the actual violence is relatively slight but this is repeated violence against the same complainant and the appropriate sentence is custody.”

Mannion was jailed for 90 days.

He will have to pay £115 court charge upon his release.