Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of two Polish brothers accused of murdering their housemate whose skeleton was discovered in Ravensthorpe earlier this year.

Krzysztof Olszewski, 21, and his brother Pawel, 25, both deny the murder of Marcin Siarczynski between April 30 and July 31 last year at a house they were then sharing in Jessamine Street.

The remains of Mr Siarczynski were discovered in March this year in undergrowth off the towpath of the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal.

Krzysztof Olszewski, more recently of Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, told the jury in evidence he accepts manslaughter claiming he killed Mr Siarczynski by stabbing him once during a row over money and then disposing of the body himself.

The prosecution claim both brothers were involved and that the victim was subjected to a sustained assault. Pawel Olszewski, recently of Bromley Street, Dewsbury, did not give evidence in his own defence.

The seven woman and five man jury was sent home on Thursday night after just under two hours deliberation.