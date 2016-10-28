Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The jury will continue its deliberations on Monday in the trial of two Polish brothers accused of murdering their housemate whose skeleton was discovered in Ravensthorpe.

K rzysztof Olszewski, 21, and his brother Pawel, 25, both deny the murder of Marcin Siarczynski between April 30 and July 31 last year at a house they were then sharing in Jessamine Street, Ravensthorpe.

The remains of Mr Siarczynski were discovered in March this year in undergrowth off the towpath of the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal.

Krzysztof Olszewski, of Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe , told the jury in evidence he accepts manslaughter claiming he killed Siarczynski by stabbing him once during a row over money and then disposed of the body himself. He denies he intended to harm him.

The prosecution claim both brothers were involved and that the victim was subjected to a sustained assault . Pawel Olszewski did not give evidence.

The seven woman five man jury was sent home on Friday night after seven hours 17 minutes of deliberation over two days without reaching unanimous verdicts.

Mr Justice Males told them not to think about the case over the weekend.