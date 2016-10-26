Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second man accused of murdering a Polish housemate, whose skeleton was found months later, has not given evidence in his own defence.

Pawel Olszewski, 25, and his brother Krzysztof both deny the murder of Marcin Siarczynski between April 30 and July 31 last year at the address they shared in Jessamine Street, Ravensthorpe.

The jury trying them at Leeds Crown Court has heard the remains of Mr Siarczynski were discovered in undergrowth near the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal in March this year.

On Tuesday Krysztof said in evidence he was responsible for killing Mr Siarczynski and accepted he was guilty of manslaughter but said he had not meant to harm him.

He said he had stabbed him once in the chest during a row about money and had later wrapped his body in curtains and a plastic cover and disposed of him in the woodland where he was found.

He claimed he was alone and had not told his brother what he had done.

Jason Pitter QC, representing his brother, told the court on Wednesday: “We are not calling any evidence in the case of Pawel Olszewski.”

The High Court judge, Mr Justice Males, asked if it had been explained to him if he wanted to give evidence now was the time “and if he chooses not to, the jury may draw some adverse inferences” from that.

Mr Pitter said they had given him that advice.

The trial continues.