Marley the parrot found in Tingley after going missing from his home in Woodkirk

African Grey can chirp tune from McDonalds ad

A man who was left devastated after his pet parrot went missing is celebrating after its return.

Marley, a five-year-old African grey, who is known for whistling the McDonalds “I’m lovin’ it” theme tune, escaped from Lynden and Hayley Vann’s home in Woodkirk, near Dewsbury, on Thursday evening.

The couple had moved into their new home on Leeds Road with their three daughters Molly, 10, Amelia, seven, and Poppy, four, when Marley made his break for freedom.

The Examiner publicised 40-year-old Lynden’s plight and on Sunday he contacted us to say Marley was back on his Woodkirk perch thanks to a man from Tingley who found him.

