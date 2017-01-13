Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Golcar woman claimed nearly £29,000 in benefits that she was not entitled to after failing to admit that she was married.

Amanda Woolley, of Longfield Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to benefit.

The 34-year-old’s offending spanned between December 2010 and November 2015, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Her applications for housing and council tax benefit and income support were not fraudulent from the outset, prosecutor Bill Astin said.

But she later failed to inform Kirklees Council and the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with Jason Woolley as husband and wife.

This resulted in an overpayment to Woolley of £28,985 in benefits.

Mr Astin added: “The claim was legitimate at the time when she started claiming but she didn’t give up to date information.”

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that his client is now paying the fraudulently obtained funds back.

He told the court that she suffers from learning difficulties and has a 13-year-old son who also has learning difficulties as well as cerebral palsy.

Mr Whiteley added that Woolley is still entitled to a form of benefit.

A full report was ordered from probation staff ahead of her sentencing.