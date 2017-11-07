Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A newly married doctor who asked a female patient whether she would like to have sex over his desk has been suspended for nine months.

Mohammad Ihsan, of Huddersfield, had admitted 11 misconduct charges but denied 21 others at a 10-day hearing of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service earlier this year in Manchester.

In that September hearing the tribunal found that the 35-year-old’s offer to clear his desk and have sex on it was “admitted and proven” as was another offer to show her his intimate parts but the allegations that he kissed her and said “having lots of sex makes you healthy” was not.

In a separate allegation Ihsan also admitted asking another patient about her sex life when the woman known as Patient A asked him for antibiotics for a chest infection.

The reconvened hearing of the tribunal on Tuesday decided the suspension should take place with immediate effect.

Alan Taylor, lawyer for the General Medical Council, said an immediate suspension was necessary not only for the protection of the public but to maintain public confidence in the profession.

In its ruling the tribunal chairman Laura Paul said there were “no concerns” about Dr Ihsan’s clinical practice.

Mrs Paul said the tribunal “has determined that, given the seriousness with which it viewed your misconduct and its findings in relation to your impairment and the appropriate sanction, it is necessary in the public interest to make an order suspending your registration immediately.”

Dr Ihsan has the right to lodge an appeal if he wishes.

In one incident in July 2016 when the woman known as Patient B attended Dr Singh and Partners Health Centre in Pontefract for a review about her contraception it was claimed he unzipped his trousers and offered to have sex with her on his surgery desk.

Ihsan had been working as a locum at the surgery since 2015.

At the end of the September hearing the tribunal found him guilty of serious misconduct in relation to Patient B but his fitness to practice was not impaired in relation to Patient A.

The three-man panel said: “In the circumstances the tribunal concluded that your conduct constituted a departure from the professional standards.

“The tribunal has come to the conclusion that your conduct in engaging in a sexualised conversation with Patient B, a vulnerable patient, in a clinical setting, was highly inappropriate and breached the principles of Good Medical Practice and brought the medical profession into disrepute.

“Your actions would be regarded as deplorable by fellow practitioners.”