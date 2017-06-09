Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Confectioner Mars has announced a recall of Galaxy, Maltesers Teasers and Minstrels following concerns that the products may contain salmonella.

Affected chocolates are Galaxy Milk 200g bars, Minstrel 118g pouches and Maltesers Teasers 35g bars bearing best-before dates of May 6, 2018 and May 13, 2018.

Mars also have advised customers not to eat Galaxy Milk 4x42g multipacks and Galaxy Counters 78g and 112g pouches bearing best-before dates of May 6, 2018 and May 13, 2018.

None of their other brands or chocolate products – or those with different best before dates – are thought to be affected.

(Photo: Phil Whitehouse)

The bacteria salmonella causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting if ingested.

A Mars spokesperson told the BBC : “We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase.”