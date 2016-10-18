Steve Shaw, left, who will embark on a 930 mile charity ride John O'Groats to Lands End with brothers John (middle) and David (right)

A trio of brothers with three false knees and a dodgy hip are to embark on a big charity cycle ride.

Marsden-born Steve, John and David Shaw are determined not to let any amount of creaking joints get in their way when they set off on their 930 mile trip from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Starting on May 18, they will cycle an average of 60 miles for 17 days and aim to sleep every night on scout hut floors.

In the process, they hope to raise £10,000 for Marsden Scout Group, the Marsden Mechanics Hall and for St James Hospital’s aplastic anaemia unit, which treats their sister, Catherine.

Joiner Steve, 59, came up with the idea initially as a solo ride to celebrate his 60th birthday.

“I mentioned it to my brothers and one by one they decided they wanted to join me,” he said. “David will be 70 years young and John will be 63.

“John got two false knees in 2008 and David has one too. Then I have a dodgy hip which I’ll need replacing one day too.

“The big challenge will be keeping all our joints loose. Without having baths to soak in during the evenings we’re going to have to go in rivers when we have the chance to.

“We didn’t pick the easy way either because we’re going to be cycling into a head wind most of the way down.”

Steve added: “Our sister Catherine, who is 65, was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in 2012 so we wanted to raise money for the unit where she is being treated.

“Because we’re raising money for the scouts, groups nationally are letting us stay in their halls.

“We’ve invited the local groups to ride with us either the day before or after we get there so that they can raise some money for their own groups at the same time.

“We’d like to thank our family and everyone else involved for all the help.”

The brothers hope to boost funds through fundraising events.

The first will be a race night at the Rose and Crown at Cop Hill on November 18 and another will be hosted at the Marsden Mechanics in the New Year.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Shaws-charity-appeal-Shaw or see www.facebook.com/ShawBrothersRide .