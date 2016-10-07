Marsden Jazz Festival 2016: Everything you need to know

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Marsden Jazz Festival is back for its 25th year this weekend – and we’ve got all the information you need.

The three day event will bring over 100 acts to the Colne Valley village and possibly more than 10,000 music fans, more than double the population.

There will be music indoors and outside from Friday to Sunday night, with a busy schedule all day Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the festival?

The festival begins on Friday October 7 at 7pm and will end at 11pm on Sunday October 9.

What’s on?

Lots! Around 140 hours of music, in fact. And as jazz is a very broad and diverse genre, expect to hear music with roots in everything from hip-hop, soul, blues, New Orleans style and afrobeat to big band, latin and funk.

Where is it taking place?

In 26 venues around the village. This includes a mixture of community halls, bars, pubs, cafes, churches, marquees and a bandstand.

What are the stage times?

Gigs will begin on Friday at 7pm and last until 1.30am.

The action will start again at 9am on Saturday, ending at 1am.

Sunday’s music starts at 10.30am. The last gigs will end at 6pm.

How much will it cost to watch a gig?

Around 80% of performances will be free to watch.

There are 17 ticketed gigs, which range in price for adults from £7 to £27.50. For information on gigs and to buy tickets go to www.marsdenjazzfestival.com or by calling 0800 6125 649.

Are their specific kids’ activities?

Yes! A free junior strings workshop for players of all abilities will take place at 9am at Hanson Musical Instruments (Warehouse Hill Road). A free under six music workshop will take place at 11.30am at the same venue.

Do not miss the Big Noise parade, which begins at noon on Saturday on Peel Street. Everyone who learns the simple performance piece (available on the website) can join the procession.

A free open rehearsal for young musicians will take place from noon to 2pm on Sunday at Hanson Musical Instruments. They can then join a public performance at 4pm.

Free musical instrument tasters and 30 minute lessons will take place at Hanson on Saturday. Saxophone and clarinet lessons are at 1pm and 3pm and trumpets and trombone lessons are at 2 and 4pm.

An interactive performance complete with cartoons will take place on Sunday at 2pm at Standedge Tunnel. Tickets cost £6 per child.

A National Trust duck race will start on Argyle Street at 4pm on Sunday. Tickets will be available from the stall nearby. As most of the inside and outside gigs are child friendly, make sure to take them to see some music and have a dance.

Will there be anything else to do?

Yes. A market with 30 stalls selling artisan produce and handmade goods will take place in Marsden Park from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. For the energetic, a free two hour guided walk led by the National Trust will set off from Marsden Rail Station on Saturday at 10am. A free musical instrument making demonstration is on both days from 1-3.30pm at Hanson Musical Instruments . A poetry jam will take place on Sunday at 11am at The Railway Inn (Station Road). A Sunday street music workshop for brass, percussion and reed players will go ahead at Parochial Hall(2pm, Clough Lea)

Where can I get food and drink?

This will be available from both pop-up festival venues and from the several cafes, pubs and restaurants in Marsden.

Festival food and drink venues include: The Parochial Hall (Clough Lea, 10am-4pm Saturday), The United Church (Peel Street, 9.30am-5pm), Hanson Musical Instruments for bacon butties on Sunday (11am), The Monkey Club’s pop-up bar in the Venue 25 marquee (Peel Street) and the market in Marsden Park (10am-5pm both days).

Will the roads be affected?

Yes. These are the road closures for vehicles:

Argyle Street between Peel Street and Market Place, 8am on Friday to 6pm on Sunday.

Iron Bridge, 8am on Friday to 5pm on Sunday.

Peel Street between Manchester Road and Brougham Road/ Market Place, 10am to 4pm on Saturday

Weirside/Market Place between junction of Weirside/Garfield Place and Peel Street junction, 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Additional festival parade route closures, Saturday between noon and 1.30pm: Peel Street, Brougham Road, Market Place, Argyle Street, Station Road, Church Lane, The Green, Clough Lea, Victoria Street, Towngate, Wessen Court.

How do I get there and around?

Public transport is advised due to a lack of parking spaces.

By bus: The 183, 184, 185 and 937 operate regular services to and from Huddersfield. The 185 will terminate at Fall Lane between 10am and 4pm on Saturday. Service 937 will continue to serve the railway station and will operate via Towngate between the same hours.

A late night jazz bus service will to Saddleworth, Slaithwaite and Huddersfield after the last trains, departing from Manchester Road opposite the New Inn and picking up at The Carriage House venue. It will leave at 11pm for Uppermill and Greenfield and at 00.10am to Slaithwaite and Huddersfield.

A free day time bus will run to and from venues furthest away around performance times on Saturday and Sunday. The venues are Standedge Tunnel, Dark Woods Coffee, The Carriage House and Marsden Cricket Club. Timetables are on the website.

Marsden Rail Station

By train: Marsden is on the main rail route between Manchester and Leeds. It is served by direct Northern trains from Manchester Victoria and Huddersfield, and is accessible by rail from cities including Leeds, Newcastle, York, Hull, Manchester and Liverpool via connections at Huddersfield.

By car: Marsden is just off the A62, about 7 miles west of Huddersfield and 11 miles east of Oldham. Set your sat nav to HD7 6BW.