Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Marsden Jazz Festival 2016: What's on at the event

  • Updated
  • By

Great line-up to mark its 25th anniversary

Marsden Jazz Festival 2015 - Hope Bank Jazz Collective.

Thousands of people will hit the streets of Marsden this weekend to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Marsden Jazz Festival.

This year’s festival, which starts on Friday night and runs until Sunday, is expected to be the biggest and best.

Centred on Marsden Mechanics Hall, there will be a record 107 events across the village.

Festival producer Barney Stevenson said it was all systems go and added: “This year we’ll have our largest ever programme of events, some 10 more than last year which was a record breaker in itself.”

Pictures from last year below!

VIEW GALLERY

Barney spearheads the organisation which also includes a 14-strong committee. In all there will be around 60 volunteers – many of them students from Huddersfield University – making sure the various events go as smoothly as possible.

Barney said there was an estimated 10,000 people who attended last year – the population of Marsden is only 4,500 – and that figure could be exceeded this weekend.

“Counting numbers is not an exact science as people move around venues,” he said. “What we do is count attendances at each venue.”

Ever seen a ukulele flash mob? There was one last year!

Ukulele flash mob for MJF 2015
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

This year there will be a pop-up marquee, Venue 25, outside the Mechanics Hall.

Seven free gigs will be held there including a ukulele ‘thrash-off’ between Thornhill Junior and Infants School and members of Marsden Ukelele Club, Mucipups on Saturday.

Jazz duo Lee Jones and Tim France and guitar-whizz Shane Latimer will also perform in it, while a street band battle will take place outside the same day.

It will feature Orkestra Del Sol, The Firm, Band Baja and Tongues of Fire.

On Sunday, Marsden’s community jazz band, Marsden Swing, internationally-renowned jazz guitarist Adrian Ingram and jazz quartet Andchuck will play.

Armitage Bridge’s The Monkey Club will also be staffing a bar in the venue throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, more free music will be on offer at the Marsden Park bandstand.

Watch last year's parade

Marsden Jazz Festival Parade 2015
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Performers include Tongues of Fire and BLAST! Furness, 12-piece jazz and funk band Emergency Exit and the Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Marsden-born saxophonist Tom Challenger and organist Kit Downes will present a free performance of Vyamanikal, their Aldeburgh Festival commission in St Bartholomew’s Church at 2.30pm the same day.

More free gigs will take place at the Marquee on the Bridge and Hanson Musical Instruments on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will bring 140 hours of live music to 25 venues in the village, along with its annual Saturday street parade on Peel Street and an artisan market in Marsden Park.

People attending the festival will be able to take home a special memento – an anniversary CD.

Ten of the headline acts appearing at this year’s festival have donated tracks for the CD – including jazz legend Digby Fairweather, who also performed at the first Marsden Jazz Festival in 1992.

The CD features the ‘word art’ design being used in this year’s festival brochure which includes the names of artists who have appeared at the festival over the past 25 years in the shape of the number 25. The design is also available on a souvenir T-shirt.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Celebrating 25 years of Marsden Jazz Festival

It is one of the most up and coming Jazz festivals in the UK

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Organisations
University of Huddersfield
Events
Marsden Jazz Festival
Places
Armitage Bridge
Marsden Mechanics Hall

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Trailer banned from tip because it has too many wheels
  2. Greetland
    Plea for information after 18-year-old dies in fatal crash
  3. Batley
    Police close Batley road after serious collision between bus and a bike
  4. Huddersfield town centre
    Watch: Teen in court after armed police called to St Peter's Gardens
  5. Linthwaite
    Ask Examiner: What happened to Huddersfield coach firm Kenmargra?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent