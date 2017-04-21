Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds are expected to flock to Marsden for the village's annual Cuckoo Festival.

It's taking place tomorrow - Saturday, April 22 - with events including a Duck Race, a Grand Cuckoo Procession, children's rides, an all-day craft fair, maypole and Morris dancing.

The fun starts from around 11am in and around Marsden Mechanics Hall, with events running at various times and locations throughout the day.

From 11am there will be donkey rides, a toy stall and refreshments in Marsden Park on Manchester Road.

The Grand Cuckoo Procession takes place from 3pm, with the start and finish in Wessen Court.

And at 4pm the Duck Race takes place at Mellor Bridge.

The annual celebration welcomes the return of the cuckoo to Marsden.

Venues taking part include The New Inn, Argyle Street/Riverhead, the park, the United Reform Church and the Mechanics Hall.