Train passengers wanting to take the five minute journey between Marsden and Slaithwaite could be in for a shock.

Timetable changes look set to axe the simple two-mile trundle and leave villagers with a trek of more than an hour via Huddersfield.

Rail firm, TransPennine Express (TPE), is taking over the Leeds to Manchester service from existing operator Northern this May.

The move means Colne Valley passengers will be able to travel directly to Leeds for the first time.

But the downside is TPE has confirmed its trains will alternate between stopping at Marsden and Slaithwaite on an hourly basis.

A spokesperson for the firm suggested passengers between the villages should “change at Huddersfield” – which for people heading from Slaithwaite would mean travelling for ten minutes in the wrong direction only to come back through their own village some time later.

For Marsden residents hoping to go to Slaithwaite, they would be forced to sail through their neighbouring station into Huddersfield before waiting for the next train back.

The changes mean it will be quicker for most people to walk between the villages than take the train.

Politicians and rail passenger groups have raised concerns about the current plan.

Notes from the latest meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), the regional body of local government, say there may still be a “small number” of peak time services operated by Northern that stop at both village stations.

Kirklees Council’s, Clr Martyn Bolt, who is a member of the WYCA transport group, said it was still unclear if Northern would fill the void left by TPE.

“The train companies aren’t saying much about it. I’ve asked them to make it clear,” he said.

The Examiner asked Northern to clarify the situation but it has not yet responded.

WYCA papers say: “WYCA has always been concerned at these proposals and there has been strong feedback from local users’ groups and Kirklees politicians that the proposals are not acceptable.”

A spokesperson for TPE said: “From May 2018, we will introduce a range of service enhancements for customers and will take over operation of local stopping services between Huddersfield and Leeds/Manchester.

“The new timetable will mean that stations including Marsden and Slaithwaite will gain a regular direct link to Leeds on modern, fully refurbished trains which are some of the most reliable in the country.

“There will be stops every hour at each station which will be by different trains and additional services will also run during peak times.

“The changes will mean that customers travelling between Marsden and Slaithwaite will need to change at Huddersfield.

“We have received feedback from stakeholders and the local community on this train plan, which was part of the tender provided by the Department for Transport for the new franchise.

“We are now reviewing this feedback along with Rail North, Transport for Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.”