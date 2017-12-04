The video will start in 8 Cancel

Are these the quirkiest Christmas lights around?

Marsden unveiled its cracking Christmas lights on Saturday with a unique theme – the seaside.

Among the light displays for people to view are mermaids, turtles and jellyfish.

Volunteers who designed and put up the Christmas lights went that extra mile in their creations, which add to the toilet design which hit the headlines in previous years.

Clr Donna Bellamy, Colne Valley Conservative, said: “Well as everyone knows Marsden likes to be unique and a little quirky with its Christmas lights.

“So this year’s theme was Marsden on Sea and includes mermaids, ice lollies and swimmers.”

Hundreds of people attended the countdown to Christmas in Marsden on Saturday, where there was live music and stalls in the Mechanics Hall, the choirs of Marsden Infant and Junior schools sang, plus there was music and carols from the Colne Valley Intermediate Band and a visit from Father Christmas.

In 2015 the toilet design unveiled became a talking point when Sophie Binkley, then aged eight, won a design competition in school. Her toilet design was based on a computer game.

Now there’s added loo roll lights next to her toilet design which adorns the Marsden Mechanics Hall.