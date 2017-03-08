Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman told a jury she thought she was going to die after being stabbed in the neck with a carving fork and a pair of scissors.

Victoria Knapton said her partner, Benjamyn Lilley, had been drinking and was horrible to her earlier that day and she had told him to leave their home in Jim Lane, Marsh.

He was gone for about three hours but after he returned he had followed her into the kitchen with an “evil” look on his face.

She told Leeds Crown Court he said: “’Tell me you don’t love me and don’t want to be with me any more’ and so I did.”

She claimed Lilley then went into the kitchen drawer and took out the carving fork and stabbed her in the throat with it.

She added: “He then went back into the drawer and got scissors and stabbed me in the neck with them.”

She said she told Lilley to think about her son but he aimed another blow at her with the scissors which she blocked by putting her hand up.

“I was in shock, I thought I was going to die,” she said.

Miss Knapton could taste blood and managed to get to her phone in the living room to ring for help.

She told Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, she remembered Lilley telling her to put her hand on her neck and hold it and while she was on the phone.

He said he was sorry and said “I’m going to kill myself now.”

The jury heard she was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she had surgery.

Lilley, 29, denies attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding her with intent on October 1 last year.

Miss Knapton said she was angry with Lilley the previous day because she felt let down he was not giving her his share of household bills but was drinking and he had not returned that night.

She agreed under cross-examination by Nicholas Lumley QC, defending Lilley, that following that row she had sent a series of texts containing “mixed messages” – some abusive but others talking about their future if he started contributing properly.

Mr Lumley suggested when he returned for the second time the next day Lilley was using the scissors to cut paper to roll a cigarette and that she had picked up the carving fork and was “waving it around.”

“No I was not, it was in the drawer,” she said. “He got it out.”

The trial continues.