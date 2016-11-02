The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bad parking seems to have become something of an epidemic in Marsh.

A reader sent in these photographs he had taken of vehicles clearly flouting the parking regulations in the Westbourne Road area.

In some instances the cars have been virtually abandoned with one Audi parked dangerously right on a road junction.

Others have parked completely on the pavement while some have ignored double yellow lines by parking on the opposite sides of them!

The area has become busier and busier in recent years with an increase in the number of takeaways.

But there is ample parking on surrounding streets so much of the bad parking seems to be down to sheer laziness.

The big question is do you know any other areas which have a worse parking problem?

If so, take some pictures to share with us and our readers.

Email them to editorial@examiner.co.uk or Tweet us at @examiner using #huddersfieldsworstparkers