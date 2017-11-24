The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s not quite a Boxing Day turkey sandwich – but it’s the next best thing.

Staff at Marstons Chicken Shop in Bradley have launched their very own take on a festive lunch, and it’s available from today (Friday).

The Festive Fillet Sandwich is the brainchild of one of the owners, Jane Atkinson, who decided to tempt customers with a Christmas addition to the menu.

Fans of Marston’s chicken sandwiches can expect the usual fried chicken and lettuce, but with a delicious cranberry sauce and homemade stuffing.

Andrew Dransfield, who works in the shop, said: “It was quite a spontaneous thing. We said we should do something for Christmas this year.

“You’ve got your normal chicken fillet and lettuce, but we’ve taken out the tomato and cucumber as it’s not very festive. Instead you’ve got stuffing which has been made at home by Jane. We’ve put cranberry sauce in there too to make it Christmassy.”

Andrew added: “I’ve not spoken to anyone who’s tried it that didn’t like it. I know it’s not turkey, but we’re traditionally a chicken shop and some people have said it reminds them of a Christmas lunch.”

Marstons have been on Leeds Road for more than three decades after the shop was founded in 1985.

The shop is also doing a Christmas raffle to win a chocolate hamper to raise money for Kirkwood Hospice.