An arrested man grabbed a policeman by the neck after he refused his request to have a cigarette.

Police had been called to an address in Elmfield Avenue, Golcar, on January 7 following reports of a domestic disturbance there.

Martin Vickers, 55, remonstrated with the officers and demanded to have a smoke before they took him anywhere.

Emma Covington, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The officers let him in the hope that this would calm him down, they escorted him and then he tried to close the door in their face.

“He shouted and swore and told them he was not going anywhere until he had another cigarette.

“At some point the defendant gripped the neck of the PC holding him.”

The officer pushed Vickers, of Spruce Drive in Netherton, they ended up on the floor and he was handcuffed.

Vickers, a long-standing alcoholic, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “Police have given him quite a lot of latitude that day.

“The reason he grabbed he officer around the neck was that he’s grabbed hold of his leg and he’s lost his balance.

“The only time he gets into trouble is when he’s had a drunk and the red mist comes down.”

Vickers was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer as well as £50 fine and £85 costs.