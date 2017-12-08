Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What better way to celebrate your birthday than with family, friends – and a game of dominoes?

There were plenty of people on hand to wish Mary Ford well as she celebrated her 105th birthday at Aden Court care home in Moldgreen.

Mary was joined by one of her best friends, 93-year-old Doreen Priestley, for the celebration, which included entertainment from singing duo Kim and Dave Valentine and a party tea followed by a game of dominoes.

The 40 guests included Mary’s great-niece Mandy Whyman and Mandy’s 13-year-old daughter Katie, who regularly calls on Mary to do her hair and nails and keep her company. Mandy plans to take Mary to watch the Christmas concert at Katie’s school at Netherhall Learning Campus, Rawthorpe, next Tuesday (Dec 12).

Mary was born on December 7, 1912, in Rotherham. It was the year that saw the sinking of the Titanic, the incorporation of the Scout Association in Britain and the British Empire and Captain Scott’s ill-fated expedition to the South Pole.

After marrying her late husband Eddie, the couple moved to Blackpool, where she loved dancing and singing. Mary moved to Huddersfield about 16 years ago after Eddie passed away. She lived with nephew Peter Lowndes before moving to Bradley Court at Bradley. More recently, she has been living at Aden Court.

Said Mandy: “She’s had a lovely afternoon with plenty of friends. She has got lots of cards and presents, a card from the Queen and a tiara on her head. She’s been really spoilt.”

Mandy said her great-aunt was largely confined to a wheelchair but remained full of life. “She loves to sing and after the party she will be having a game of dominoes.”

Aden Court is also home to Huddersfield’s oldest person, 107-year-old Ivy Clegg, who celebrated her birthday in October.