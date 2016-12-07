Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is Mary Ford Huddersfield’s oldest woman?

Mary celebrates her 104th birthday on Wednesday and her family have described her as a “star.”

Mary was born on December 7, 1912 in Rotherham. It was the year George V was King, the Titanic sunk and Blackpool’s Illuminations began.

When she married her late husband Eddie they moved to Blackpool where she loved dancing and singing. She moved to Huddersfield around 15 years ago, after Eddie passed away. She lived with nephew Peter Lowndes before moving to Bradley Court, Keldregate, Bradley.

Great-niece Mandy Whyman said: “For 104 she is amazing. She is so kind and loving and she’d give you her last penny, that’s the sort of woman she is.

“She loves staying up late and watching the football and snooker on TV, she loves bingo and dominoes and snakes and ladders.

“She still walks about with the help of a frame and she just gets on with life. She’s a star to us all.”

Mrs Ford married late in life after caring for her mother. She led the catering core in the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI).

Mrs Ford never had children, but saw nephew Peter and his family as her own.

Mandy added: “She’s grandma to us all and the young ones, Olivia, Christian, Katie and Calvin, love going to see her.”