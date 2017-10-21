Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a masked gang who used a SWORD in two robberies in West Yorkshire.

The incidents took place at commercial premises in Leeds on Wednesday evening.

Four males entered a shop on Brandon Terrace in the Alwoodley area at about 9.46pm and threatened staff with ‘a sword’. They made off with a quantity of cigarettes.

In a second incident, four men entered a service station on Roseville Road in the Harehills area at 9.54pm and threatened staff with what was described as a sword or large knife. They made off with cash and cigarettes.

No-one was hurt in either incident and the suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Det Insp Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “These are both clearly very serious offences in which staff were threatened with weapons while simply going about their work. We are linking the robberies and detectives are following lines of enquiry.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw either of the offences taking place or who saw the suspects entering either premises or fleeing them in a dark-coloured car.”

Anyone who has information should contact Leeds District CID on 101, referencing logs 2127 and 2110 of October 18, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.