Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a masked gunman who fired shots in a Dalton street in broad daylight on Christmas Eve.

The man jumped out of a car with blacked-out windows and fired up to four shots at two men, aged in their 20s, in a parked Mercedes A class.

One of the shots shattered the windscreen but neither of the men were hurt.

The drama happened in Harpe Inge, Dalton, at just after 3pm, as the two men in the grey-coloured Mercedes were sat chatting.

Detectives say the gunman got out of a black Mercedes containing two or three other men, one wearing a Spider-Man mask.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said: “Two men from the Huddersfield area were parked up when another car approached them containing three or four suspects.

“One of them got out and two to four gunshots have been heard, one of which went through the windscreen. There were no injuries. The vehicle has then headed off.”

Det Insp Walker added: “I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it to come forward.

“Likewise if you saw something suspicious or out of place at the time please call. We have also increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.”

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.