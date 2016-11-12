Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A knife wielding robber got away with cash after holding up shop workers in Huddersfield.

In a daring day time raid, the masked man threatened staff at Cash4clothes on Bradford Road at Ashbrow.

The white male entered the premises at about 4.30pm on Friday and demanded money from workers.

He produced a knife and searched the premises, stealing takings from the till.

Det Insp Mark Walker from Huddersfield CID said the suspect had run off on foot and was still at large.

He is described as skinny and was wearing a mask over his face.

Shocked staff were unable to give any more description.

No one was injured during the raid.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact CID by ringing 101.