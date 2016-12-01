Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting two masked men who threatened a woman with a knife in broad daylight.

The two men, one wearing a balaclava and the other a plastic face mask, approached the woman in Cadogan Avenue, Lindley , on Wednesday lunchtime.

One of the men pulled out a knife and threatened the woman, demanding cash.

The woman screamed and shouted for help and the men panicked and fled, said police.

The would-be robbers escaped in a small grey car and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw it to get in touch.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said the woman, in her late 20s, was shocked but unhurt.

He said the attempted robbery happened at between 12 noon and 12.15pm and he appealed for witnesses.

Mr Walker said anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously or the car making off should contact Kirklees CID via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.