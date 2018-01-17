Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Masked raiders hauled a cash machine from a traditional red phone box in Meltham.

Police were alerted at around 11pm on Tuesday night after three men wearing balaclavas used crow bars to prise the cash machine from the phone box in Huddersfield Road.

They then attached ropes to a green 4x4 vehicle to release the cash machine - potentially landing thousands of pounds - before hauling it into the vehicle.

The suspects perhaps took advantage of the deserted streets due to the bad weather.

Officers attended and found damage to the phone box and ropes abandoned at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeman said inquiries are ongoing and appealed for anyone who may have seen a green 4x4 vehicle in the area to contact Huddersfield CID on 101.