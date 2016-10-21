Masked raiders pull cash machine from wall in Heckmondwike

Masked raiders have attempted to rip a cash machine from a petrol station wall in Heckmondwike.

But they were forced to abandon their plan after they were disturbed and fled empty-handed.

Now detectives have released a still of CCTV of the incident which happened on October 10.

The drama unfolded at around 1am when four men pulled up in two separate vehicles at the Texaco Petrol station on Walkley Lane.

They then attached one of the vehicles – a 4x4 – to the cash machine from the wall by attaching a hook to the machine and connecting it.

CCTV of suspect after cash machine theft

The car was then driven off at speed in order to pull the machine from the wall.

The man pictured was wearing a distinctive mask, the others were wearing plain ones.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pc Christopher Birkenshaw via 101 quoting crime reference 13160483216 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

