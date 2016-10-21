Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Masked raiders pull cash machine from wall in Heckmondwike

Police appeal for witnesses to incident in Walkley Lane

Texaco Petrol Station on Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike

Masked raiders have attempted to rip a cash machine from a petrol station wall in Heckmondwike.

But they were forced to abandon their plan after they were disturbed and fled empty-handed.

Now detectives have released a still of CCTV of the incident which happened on October 10.

The drama unfolded at around 1am when four men pulled up in two separate vehicles at the Texaco Petrol station on Walkley Lane.

They then attached one of the vehicles – a 4x4 – to the cash machine from the wall by attaching a hook to the machine and connecting it.

CCTV of suspect after cash machine theft

The car was then driven off at speed in order to pull the machine from the wall.

The man pictured was wearing a distinctive mask, the others were wearing plain ones.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pc Christopher Birkenshaw via 101 quoting crime reference 13160483216 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

Today's top stories

Nasty attack in town centre Without a fridge for 6 weeks! Dog sex allegations Tracy Brabin elected
1 of 4

Recently Published

'Change law to give police dogs and horses the same protection as police officers'

West Yorkshire Police backing #Finnslaw after police dog stabbed 

Previous Articles

Kyle Stone failed to smash flat window... with a brick

When this failed he banged on the panes of glass

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Heckmondwike

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield.
  1. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Man in court after woman allegedly had sex with his dog
  2. Huddersfield town centre
    DJ badly hurt in attack at Maverick's Bar in Huddersfield
  3. Jo Cox
    Batley and Spen by-election: Labour's Tracy Brabin elected as new MP
  4. University of Huddersfield
    Huddersfield University student's 'disgust' over rollercoaster fancy dress
  5. Great Northern Retail Park
    Great-gran Ena Bellanfante left £1,000 out of pocket after row with Currys in Huddersfield

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent