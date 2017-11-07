Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A PAIR of masked robbers threatened staff at a Co-op with a hammer and a knife before fleeing with cash.

Kirklees police are appealing for information after the armed robbery at the store in Birkenshaw on Saturday night.

Staff had closed the store on Bradford Road when the robbers entered at around 11pm. The two then threatened three members of staff with the weapons and demanded cash.

The staff, a man and two women, handed over cash and the robbers made off. No-one was hurt.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Police say there were no customers in the store at the time but are keen to hear from anyone who may have been using the cash machine outside.

Det Con Kris Roberts, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this offence which would clearly have been a very frightening experience for the members of staff involved.”

One of the robbers is described as skinny and wearing a balaclava and military-style camouflage jacket with a logo on the left sleeve. He was also wearing blue skinny jeans.

The other man was wearing a black hoodie obscuring his face, and a black coat with light grey Adidas jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170515258.