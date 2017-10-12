Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver was threatened with a machete after yobs hurled a stone at his car.

Mohammed Shahid was carrying a five-year-old boy in the back of his cab at the time of the attack in Fartown.

He said he is horrified to think what would have happened if the stone had gone through the window and hit the child.

The 52-year-old, of Birkby, had picked up a fare from Marsh – the five-year-old and his teenage brother – and was taking them to Brackenhall last Sunday afternoon.

At around 5.40pm he was driving on Spaines Road in Fartown when he heard a loud bang and pulled over.

He realised a massive stone had been thrown from a ginnel next to the Arena building.

Mr Rashid, who drives for Marsh Cars, jumped out and went up the ginnel where he saw around seven masked youths.

As he approached them one pulled out a machete and threatened him with it.

“It was really long so that’s when I backed off,” said Mr Shahid.

“All had their faces covered but I think they were in their early teens.”

As Mr Rashid went back down the ginnel he phoned the police and says an officer arrived around 15 minutes later but the youths had vanished.

The attack left the metal strut between the front and back windows of his taxi badly damaged.

A West Yorkshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called 5.42pm after a taxi driver had a rock thrown at his car by a group of youths and reported he had been threatened by a weapon.

“They conducted a search nearby and spoke to a group in the area.

"No weapons were found and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170466715.

Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.