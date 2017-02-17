Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has told how he almost died after a kitchen knife was plunged into his stomach and came out of his back.

Incredibly, the foot-long blade missed all of Shaun Daw’s organs and he survived the brutal attack at a house in Golcar.

But he has been left with a 12-inch scar on his torso.

And after the thug who stabbed him was jailed for less than three years, he called the sentence an “absolute joke”.

A court heard jealous Denholme Morgan attacked Mr Daw after learning the victim was in a relationship with his former lover, Fleur Bruszniewski, 23.

The two men clashed at her parents’ home after Morgan barged his way in.

After an initial scuffle, he ran into the kitchen to grab the weapon.

The two men then squared up outside and Mr Daw grabbed a car wheel brace to defend himself.

Seconds later, as the pair grappled, he was stabbed and the knife went straight through his body.

He was rushed to hospital where he was in surgery for five hours after medics opened up his chest and stomach to check for damage.

After Morgan was jailed, Mr Daw, 28, said: “The kid has run in the house and has ended up putting the biggest kitchen knife out of a chopping block right through me.

“Imagine the largest bread knife you could think of. It went right through me.

“It went in the front and out the back, at an angle, through my front right side and exited my back, left side.

“It literally just crossed over my spine and came out the other side. I nearly died.”

The demolition worker from Holmfirth added: “I was pretty sure I was done for to be honest. Anyone would, if something that big goes all the way through you.

“It was as long as bread knife, but straight on one side. Thankfully it was not serrated. I would have been a lot worse off if it was.

“It was massive. When he stood with his hand at his side the blade went past his knee.”

Morgan, 22, from Slaithwaite, was jailed for 35 months after admitting grievous bodily harm to Mr Daw and common assault on Miss Bruszniewski last November.

In July 2015 he had received an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for two assaults and had completed anger management and victim awareness courses as part of his sentence.

Ben Campbell, representing Morgan, said he deeply regretted events and wanted to apologise to both complainants.

He was in a relationship with Fleur Bruszniewski for years and “on the night we are dealing with he allowed matters of the heart and inflamed passions to act on him contrary to what he had learned on the courses”, said Mr Campbell.

At Leeds Crown Court, Judge Neil Clark said he accepted there was good in Morgan but he had deliberately picked up a knife “there was a scuffle and whatever happened he fell down, as did you and you penetrated him with the knife running right through from front to back”.

But Mr Daw said Morgan had got off lightly. “The sentence is unjust” he said.